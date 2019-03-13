Caci International (CACI) Raised to Top Pick at Vertical Research

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of Caci International stock opened at $180.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.43. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Caci International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Gilmore III sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $48,820.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $60,665.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,405.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 671 shares of company stock worth $121,497. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,876,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,954,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 290,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.