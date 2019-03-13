Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) Director Sells $144,180.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Norman Jerome Sr Vascocu, Sr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $144,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 20,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03. Business First Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

