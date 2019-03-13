Burford Capital (BUR) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BUR. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Burford Capital from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,543 ($20.16) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,026 ($26.47).

Shares of BUR stock traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,892 ($24.72). 1,552,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,227. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.41 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,459.40 ($19.07).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

