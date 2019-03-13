BunnyCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $62.00 (BUN)

BunnyCoin (CURRENCY:BUN) traded 765.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. BunnyCoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $62.00 worth of BunnyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BunnyCoin has traded 1,527.7% higher against the dollar. One BunnyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022536 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000539 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. BunnyCoin’s total supply is 103,036,607,564 coins. BunnyCoin’s official Twitter account is @Bunnycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BunnyCoin’s official website is bunnycoin.org

Buying and Selling BunnyCoin

BunnyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BunnyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BunnyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BunnyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

