Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

In related news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 17,676 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $197,617.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,280.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,338.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

