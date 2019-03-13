BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

BRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,437. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.63. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

