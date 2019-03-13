Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $430,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SYSCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,847 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SYSCO by 18,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in SYSCO by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,359,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

