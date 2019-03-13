Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $267,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,870 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $60.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

