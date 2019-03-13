Brown Advisory Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 642,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,475,000 after acquiring an additional 324,462 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $171.83.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.60.

In related news, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $2,569,175.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

