Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 108,781 Shares of Denny’s Corp (DENN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,055,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 108,781 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Denny’s worth $33,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Denny’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,006,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 154,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENN stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, CEO John C. Miller sold 125,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $2,258,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,539,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

