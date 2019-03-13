Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 262.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,013 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $30,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

