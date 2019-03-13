Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,963,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.81% of Zynga worth $27,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,114,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,906,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,874 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth about $153,074,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,713,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Zynga had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $248.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $207,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,131.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,808 shares in the company, valued at $147,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,694 shares of company stock worth $1,786,273 over the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

