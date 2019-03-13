Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 420,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,465.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after purchasing an additional 705,658 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,635,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 385,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 79,460.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 206,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 205,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

EXP stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

