Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 2,000 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $147,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 73,735 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $5,494,732.20.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 117,387 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $9,041,146.74.

On Thursday, February 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 600 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $45,720.00.

On Monday, January 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 46,477 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $3,303,120.39.

On Friday, January 25th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 208,831 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $15,006,595.66.

On Thursday, January 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 181,747 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $12,865,870.13.

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 371,689 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $26,668,685.75.

On Thursday, January 10th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 10,185 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $715,801.80.

On Monday, January 14th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 39,259 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $2,757,552.16.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 85,420 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $6,306,558.60.

NASDAQ GHDX opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC started coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,783,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,209,000 after purchasing an additional 378,176 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 215,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

