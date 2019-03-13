Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.19

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$62.19 and last traded at C$61.25, with a volume of 816924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought 302,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,780,877.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,545,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$75,590,704.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,036,173 shares of company stock valued at $52,866,278.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

