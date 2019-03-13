Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (SUN) PT at $30.00

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sunoco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE SUN opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Sunoco had a positive return on equity of 32.44% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

In other Sunoco news, EVP Christopher Curia acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $266,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $306,227.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sunoco by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 375,235 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,978,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sunoco by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

