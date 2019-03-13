Brokerages Set Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (RHHBY) Price Target at $34.00

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,431. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Roche Holdings AG Basel
Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.
