Brokerages Set Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (RHHBY) Price Target at $34.00

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,431. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 77.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 296.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 22.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

