Brokerages Set NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Target Price at $61.50

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NorthWestern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays set a $62.00 target price on NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

NYSE NWE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.31. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $144,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $112,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $411,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

