Brokerages Set Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.31. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

