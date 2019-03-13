Brokerages Set ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Price Target at $28.85

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.85.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ARRS. BidaskClub raised ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd.
In other ARRIS International news, SVP James R. Brennan sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $201,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Edward Whiting sold 14,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $445,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,977 shares of company stock valued at $948,740 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ARRS stock remained flat at $$31.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,660. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. ARRIS International has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.
About ARRIS International
ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.
