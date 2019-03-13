Brokerages Set ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Price Target at $28.85

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARRS. BidaskClub raised ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd.

Get ARRIS International alerts:

In other ARRIS International news, SVP James R. Brennan sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $201,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Edward Whiting sold 14,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $445,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,977 shares of company stock valued at $948,740 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. grace capital boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 5,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARRIS International during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARRS stock remained flat at $$31.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,660. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. ARRIS International has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.