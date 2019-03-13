Brokerages Expect Netlist, Inc. (NLST) to Announce ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $0.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Netlist an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of NLST stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 233,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,175. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

In related news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 150,000 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

