Brokerages Expect Emcor Group Inc (EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.49%. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

NYSE EME traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,271. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,699.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

