Brokerages Anticipate NetEase Inc (NTES) to Post $1.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) to report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings. NetEase posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $12.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $15.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetEase.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.49 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.39.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.86. 804,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,906. NetEase has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 775.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.