Brokerages Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report sales of $111.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.15 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $105.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $458.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.79 million to $459.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $484.11 million, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $484.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $642,885.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,824.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $590,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,270. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Badger Meter by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after buying an additional 28,992 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.