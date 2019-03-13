Brokerages Anticipate Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Million

Brokerages expect Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) to report $3.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Achaogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 million to $4.98 million. Achaogen posted sales of $1.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full-year sales of $9.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 million to $11.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.27 million, with estimates ranging from $7.29 million to $44.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Achaogen.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of AKAO stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Achaogen has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresite Capital Management III LLC boosted its position in Achaogen by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,864,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 490,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Achaogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Achaogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Achaogen by 31.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 903,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Achaogen by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

