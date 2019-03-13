Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $138.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $198,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,371.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.