Broadfin Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vericel by 17.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

VCEL opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Vericel Corp has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.86 and a beta of 2.92.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.69 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $170,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $149,654.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,939.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,580. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

