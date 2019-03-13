BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 8,120 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ball by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 192,786 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ball by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 453,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ball by 19.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,228,000 after buying an additional 398,984 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $105,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,118.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $371,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 50,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

