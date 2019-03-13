BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.37 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.16.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $333,350.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares in the company, valued at $47,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

