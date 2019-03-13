Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Banced Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE BMY opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

