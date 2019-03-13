Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BSIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price target on Brightsphere Investment Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brightsphere Investment Group has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 141.96%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

In other news, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 3,993 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $53,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 5,738 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $80,504.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,792,535 shares of company stock worth $317,725,199. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 190,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 383.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,091,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,715,000 after buying an additional 365,382 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 136,663 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

