Brady Corp (BRC) Holdings Raised by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. raised its position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Brady by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brady by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $1,036,601.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,808. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Brady in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady Corp has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.50 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

