Bovie Medical Co. (BVX) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bovie Medical were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bovie Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bovie Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Bovie Medical by 610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 68,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 58,627 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bovie Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bovie Medical by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares during the period.

Shares of Bovie Medical stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Bovie Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

About Bovie Medical

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

