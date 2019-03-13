Boston Beer (SAM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outperformed the industry in the past three months driven by a robust surprise history, which continued in fourth-quarter 2018. With this, the company has delivered earnings beat in seven of the trailing nine quarters, with positive sales surprise in five of the last seven quarters. Top line gains from persistent momentum in shipment volumes and depletions, which is likely to continue in 2019. Its focus on the three-point growth plan, including cost savings, long-term innovation and the revival of Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands, also bodes well. Further, management’s encouraging guidance for the year drives optimism. However, persistent softness in the Samuel Adams brand is a major headwind. The company has also been witnessing higher packaging and transportation costs that are denting gross margin. Further, it expects higher spending due to brand innovations and marketing strategies, which might hurt profitability.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $283.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.85.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $313.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $178.35 and a 1-year high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,909 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $800,004.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 289 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.14, for a total transaction of $67,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,448 shares of company stock worth $6,754,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

