BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $10.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BorgWarner to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $262,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,660 shares of company stock worth $1,099,248. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.