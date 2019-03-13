Bokf Na Sells 4,393 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $882,363,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $440,928,000 after acquiring an additional 152,165 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $251,880,000 after acquiring an additional 389,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $175,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,819 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $156,112,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $700,556.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $6,515,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,910 shares in the company, valued at $60,321,802.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

