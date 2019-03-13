Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 116,175 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,607,000 after purchasing an additional 203,345 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $132.72 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,442.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,566,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

