Bokf Na Has $6.08 Million Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Target were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

