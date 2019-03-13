Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) CEO Sells $308,400.00 in Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CEO David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,302,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Hagan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

On Monday, February 11th, David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $368,700.00.

On Friday, January 11th, David Hagan sold 30,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $668,400.00.

Shares of WIFI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,849. The company has a market capitalization of $925.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.33 and a beta of 1.07. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIFI. ValuEngine downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boingo Wireless from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,953,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,325,000 after purchasing an additional 993,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 114,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,304,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,336,000 after buying an additional 217,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,336,000 after buying an additional 217,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after buying an additional 230,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/boingo-wireless-inc-wifi-ceo-sells-308400-00-in-stock.html.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.