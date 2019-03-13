Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32,846.00

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Bodhi [ETH] has a market capitalization of $336,835.00 and $32,846.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bodhi [ETH] has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bodhi [ETH] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.66 or 0.16396602 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00046420 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001271 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Bodhi [ETH] Token Profile

Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken . Bodhi [ETH]’s official message board is medium.com/@bodhitoken . Bodhi [ETH]’s official website is www.bodhi.network

Bodhi [ETH] Token Trading

Bodhi [ETH] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Bytex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi [ETH] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

