BNP Paribas (BNP) PT Set at €47.00 by Barclays

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €60.50 ($70.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.28 ($61.96).

BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

