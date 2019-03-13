Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Vertical Group upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FOXA opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

