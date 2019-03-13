Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $322,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $66,161.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,408.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $368,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $86.69 and a one year high of $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $685.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

