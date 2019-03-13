Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $307,000 in American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Stock

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,883,000 after buying an additional 197,724 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 226,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $123.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, insider Steven Cary Dunston purchased 1,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Sidoti began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price target on American Woodmark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $307,000 in American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/blueshift-asset-management-llc-invests-307000-in-american-woodmark-co-amwd-stock.html.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.