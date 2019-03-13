Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Compass Point cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Get Blue Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHBK stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $643.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.41. Blue Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Blue Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

In related news, Director George E. Clancy sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $43,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $401,935.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $69,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,337 shares of company stock worth $2,836,261 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Blue Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $3,470,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blue Hills Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 194,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.