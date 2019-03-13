Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Bloomsbury Publishing stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.11) on Wednesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

