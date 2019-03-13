Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 162.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,422,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,104,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,802,000 after purchasing an additional 973,390 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,555,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 956,233 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,485,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,468,000 after purchasing an additional 566,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,271,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.