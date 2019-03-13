BLAST (BLAST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $247.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a market cap of $34,899.00 and approximately $247.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028473 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000830 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 44,954,013 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

