Blackrock Virginia Municipal (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV remained flat at $$16.47 on Wednesday. 1,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

About Blackrock Virginia Municipal

There is no company description available for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

