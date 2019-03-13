Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 1,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,260. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

